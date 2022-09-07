GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL—Pearl Estella Hodowanic, 104, Green Cove Springs, FL, passed away August 30, 2022. She was born April 15, 1918, in North Freedom, WI, the daughter of William and Elsie (Schudlik) Kowalke. When she was seven years old, she moved with her parents and three sisters to Bloomer, WI.

Pearl married John Kneifl at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer, September 7, 1937. John passed away August 27, 1962. On October 3, 1964 Pearl married Paul Hodowanic at St. John’s Orthodox Church in the Town of Colburn near Gilman, WI. Marriage ceremony was performed by Rev. Emil Glocar. They lived on the family farm in Gilman.

She was active in the Moose and Christian Women’s organizations, loved quilt-making and many other crafts as a housewife, and mother. She was hard-working in everything she did. She is remembered for her hospitality, and baking, especially cookies and pies. She will be missed by all but has made heaven a happier place.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul on December 29, 1998, her parents, and stepson Gordon Kneifl, stepdaughter Goldean (Ernie)Gehring, sisters Mabel Kowaleski, Myrtle Berg, Irma Berg and brother Melvin Kowalke.

She is survived by stepdaughter, Dorothy (Frank) Zwiefelhofer; stepson, Jim (Darlene) Kneifl; nine step-grandchildren; daughter, Judi (Mike) Buller; grandchildren: Andrea (Joe) Houck-Fronek, and Michael, (Heather) Buller; four great-grandchildren: Heather, Summer, Dezarae, and Ryan; one great-great-grandchild Hayden.

Funeral Services will be held at Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley, WI on September 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Custead/Haven Hospice Care, Orange Park, FL 32065