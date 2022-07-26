CHIPPEWA FALLS — Pearl Richtmyre Balts Christen passed away at her home on July 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Pearl was born on March 15, 1937, in Wild Rose, Wisconsin, to Ernest and Jenny Richtmyre. Pearl graduated from Cadott High School. She married the love of her life, Donald Balts. She was involved in her church, teaching Sunday school, VBS and managing the kitchens. Pearl was famous for her fundraisers and organizational skills. Together they had a construction business and then added a family dairy farm in rural Cadott to her life. Pearl loved the Cadott farm life; the neighborhood kids all had a home at her house. They were all treated like her own.

Pearl was known as a social butterfly; even while fighting her cancer, she enjoyed visitors.

Pearl was blessed with eight children: Larry (Tammy) Balts, Randy (Inga) Balts, Jean (David) Evans, Lynn Wilson (Dick), Wayne Balts, Jerry Balts, Patricia (Doug) Love and Kyle (Lana) Balts.

After the death of Donald, she sold the family farm and remarried Jim Christen and became stepmom to Robin (Rick) Lane and Teresa (Richard) Stamey. She then moved to Arkansas. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, game nights and entertaining friends and family. After moving back to the Chippewa Falls area, Pearl enjoyed her garden and flowers.

She is survived by Jim Christen; seven children; 24 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers: Phil (Jean) Richtmyre and David (Carol) Richtmyre; and one sister, Alice Wallace. Two stepdaughters; four step-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Balts; two daughters: Lynn and infant, Bonnie Lou; one brother; and four sisters; three brothers-in-law Richard, Norm Balts, Orland Gustum, and a granddaughter, Allison Balts.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Landmark Christian Church, 4140 126th St. Chippewa Falls, with Pastor Brad Crocker officiating.

Interment will be in the Countryside Union Cemetery, Town of Goetz, Chippewa County.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Leiser Funeral Home 511 N. Main St. Cadott and also one hour prior to the service Friday morning at the Landmark Church.

A special thank you to Pearl’s daughters Linda, Jean and Pat for their care and to St. Joseph’s Hospice. Memorials are preferred by the family.

Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.