GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Peggy Ann Solberg, age 67, of Grandville, MI, formerly of Madison, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Solberg; parents, Richard and Marilyn Christy; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Clayton and Shirley Solberg; brother-in-law, Jim Solberg.

Peggy will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 45 years, Dan; children: Beth and Scott Daigger, Susan Solberg; granddaughter, Sophie Daigger; siblings: Bruce Christy, Steven and Carrie Christy; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Steve Solberg, Tom Solberg, Mary Solberg, Mike Solberg, Linda Solberg, Nancy Solberg.

Peggy loved to read, walk, bike, and spend time with her family. Per Peggy’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the American Stroke Association. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.