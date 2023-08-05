LA CROSSE—Peggy Jean Geiger, age 98, of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 28, 2023 in the comfort of her home in the Willows Assisted Living Apartments, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born on February 10, 1925, in Yucaipa, CA to Harry and Francis Whaley. She lived a life full of love and dedication to her family, friends, and community. She emanated a warmth that made people embrace her immediately and connected the people around her.

Peggy attended the University of Redlands and then graduated from Stanford Nursing School in 1947. She then moved to New York where she worked at Cornell University Hospital with her best friend, E.A. Bailey. She then moved to Redlands, CA where she continued her professional life working as a nurse in many settings, including the private practice of her dear friend Clarence Paul, MD.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Peggy was deeply devoted to her family. On August 2, 1952, she married John George Straker in Palo Alto, CA. They raised three children together and enjoyed taking them on adventures camping and boating on the Colorado River. They lived 32 happy years together until John’s passing in 1984.

Peggy later found love again and married Clarence “Pat” Haldene Geiger on September 5, 1992, in Redlands, CA. They enjoyed 19 cherished years and loved their experiences traveling the world together. Following Clarence’s death, Peggy moved to Wisconsin to live with her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Gwyn Straker.

Throughout her life, Peggy loved to serve her community. She was active with Meals on Wheels for over 20 years and was a volunteer census-taker. After retiring, she taught for many years through the Redlands Unified School District adult learning program, preparing students to become trained Medical Assistants.

In her leisure time, Peggy was an avid reader, immersing herself in literature until her eyesight failed. She was a devoted Catholic and loved to spend her time attending mass. As a lifelong bridge player, she found many dear friends through the clubs she joined in both Redlands and La Crosse.

Peggy is survived by her children: Kathleen (Michael) Wilber, Scott (Gwyn) Straker, and Jeff (Carole) Straker; her grandchildren: Steven (Si) Wilber, Michelle (Joseph) Bumbaca, Meghan (Phillip) Stott, James DeCremer and Jon Straker; and her great-grandchildren: JD and Maryn DeCremer, Maeve and Isla Stott, Ben and Evan Wilber, and Nico and Donovan Bumbaca.

A funeral Mass was held on July 31, 2023, at the Roncalli Newman Center. Interment will be at a later date in Redlands, CA. In celebration of her life and to honor her memory, the family appreciates donations made to Gundersen Health System Hospice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting her family.