MIDDLE RIDGE — Peggy Joan Arentz, 69, of Middle Ridge died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a heroic 15 month battle with metastatic lung cancer. She was born as a twin on Dec. 1, 1952, in La Crosse to Clarence and Verna Clements. She graduated from Central High School in 1970 and shortly there after expanded her education to the field of health care, which complemented her caring and giving nature. She would eventually work as a beloved medical assistant with Gundersen Health Systems, until her retirement in 2018.

On July 7, 1973, she was united in holy matrimony to William Arentz at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in La Crosse. Their love began when Peggy asked Bill on a date during the Bohemian Valley Watershed Father’s Day Gathering. She and Bill raised their family on their dairy farm in Middle Ridge. Along with her work away from home, Peggy was always a driving force who strove for excellence in everything, including the farm. Her involvement with milking the cows, field work and working off the farm was part of the strong values she instilled in her family.

Peggy made her mark at Gundersen Health System, where she built a 20-year career as a medical assistant in the General Internal Medicine Clinic. Peggy and her twin sister, Patty, worked together and retired from Gundersen, where they shared in friendships and laughs with co-workers who became lifelong friends. Her work ethic and sound judgment earned the respect and affection of her colleagues.

Peggy’s life could easily be defined, not by her work or where she spent her years, but by the commitment and love that she devoted to her family. There are no words that can define or adequately express how much love she gave, love she received and how deeply she will be missed.

Peggy was an incredibly loving and devoted wife to Bill Arentz, a dedicated and selfless mother to Beth (Richard) Clements, Joseph (Sharon) Arentz, Peter (Kimberly) Arentz; a proud and doting grandmother to Eva, Sophie and William Clements; Lydia, Cole, Calvin, Cullen, Curtis and Cyrus Arentz; and Trevor and Isaac Arentz; and cherished sister to Ann Hundt, Tom (Carolyn) Clements, Mike (Ann Marie) Clements, Pete (Susan) Clements, Connie (Bob)Goodreau, Patty (Mark) Mlsna and Joe (Barb) Clements. She was equally loved by Bill’s family in Middle Ridge. Peggy is further survived by her sisters-in-law: Patty (Jim) Schermerhorn and Mary (Arlan) Schmidt; and brothers-in-law: Sam (Sandy) Arentz, Tom (Pam) Arentz, Chuck (Cheryl) Arentz and Terry (Sue) Arentz. She was a caring and loving aunt to many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Verna Clements; her in-laws: Arnold and Theresa Arentz; her sister, Constance Goodreau; brother-in-law, Arlan Schmidt and nephews: Steven Hundt and Rick Schermerhorn.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Middle Ridge. Father Biju Chennala Kunjukutty will officiate. A private burial will take place at a different date. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, until the time of Mass at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Middle Ridge.

Family and Friends are invited for a celebration of Peggy’s life from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Log Cabin Banquet Hall in Bangor.

Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.