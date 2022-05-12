HOLMEN—Peggy L. Evenson, 83, of Holmen, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Riverside Transitional Care Center.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 4:00 PM at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. A time of fellowship will immediately follow the services at the funeral home from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Riverside Transitional Care Center. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com