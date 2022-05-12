 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peggy L. Evenson

HOLMEN—Peggy L. Evenson, 83, of Holmen, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Riverside Transitional Care Center.

Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 4:00 PM at the Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. A time of fellowship will immediately follow the services at the funeral home from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Riverside Transitional Care Center. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com

