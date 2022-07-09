BLOOMER—Peggy (Mattice) Theisen, 68, of rural Bloomer, WI, passed away on July 4, 2022, at her home under Mayo Hospice care with her husband at her side.

She will be very deeply missed by her husband, Randy Theisen; two sons, Charlie McCumber of Burnsville, MN, and William McCumber of Phoenix, AZ; stepsons, Luke Theisen of Chippewa Falls, Nick Theisen of La Crosse, WI, and Ricky Donaldson of Chippewa Falls; step-grandson, Anthony Theisen of rural Chippewa Falls; a sister, Susan Barnett of Eau Claire, WI; mother-in-law, Ernestine Theisen of rural Chippewa Falls; brothers-in-law, Tim Dickenson and Bruce (Cathy) Theisen; sister-in-law, Trudy (Jeff Buckwheat) Theisen of rural Chippewa Falls; her nieces, Amy (Matt) Carlisle, Sara (Joe) Thielen, Jennifer Barnett; nephew, David (Abby) Barnett; her longtime friends, Gail Corse and Genita Cartwright and their extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlo and Elaine (Dahl) Mattice; her sister, Arlene Dickenson; brother, Joe Mattice; and brother-in-law, David Barnett.Peggy grew up in Eau Claire, WI, and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1972 and from UWEC with a B.S. Degree in Communications/Sales. Later in life, in her 50’s, she received her Masters in Marriage & Family Therapy and Counseling.

Dancing, swimming, and reading non-fiction were her favorite things to do. She also loved riding with Randy in their ‘62 convertible. Peg had only one thing on her bucket list which was to swim and snorkel in the Caribbean ocean waters which she and Randy did in 1999.

Peggy found beauty, humor, and meaning in todays world and comfort from her belief in a higher power.

A Celebration of her life will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, 1806 17th Ave., Bloomer, WI.

A special thank you to Mayo Hospice and the Health Office Clinic for their kind and compassionate care.