Peggy Prinz

HOLMEN—Peggy Schaffer Prinz, 85 of Holmen passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Holmen Lutheran Church Youth Program, 228 Morris Street, Holmen, WI. 54636

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.