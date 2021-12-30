 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peggy Prinz

Peggy Prinz

HOLMEN—Peggy Schaffer Prinz, 85 of Holmen passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2021 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Holmen Lutheran Church Youth Program, 228 Morris Street, Holmen, WI. 54636

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 food trends you never saw coming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News