LA CROSSE — Peggy Sue Alexander, 64, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on November 6, 2022, at Mayo Care Health Systems, La Crosse. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason Street, Onalaska, with prayers offered at noon. To view the full obituary, please visit www.couleecremation.com.