Penny Rhea Steege died peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Penny graduated from Melrose-Mindoro High School and received her BA from Viterbo University. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her talents were many; she enjoyed playing her guitar, crocheting with a new ball of yarn, gardening — or as she liked to say, playing in the dirt, and tenaciously cheering for the Green Bay Packers. Penny’s laugh was infectious and her spirit unmatched.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Bonnie and John Steege; her brothers: Alan and Russell Steege; and her lifelong friend, Larry Coelin.

She is survived by daughter, Jolene Steege; daughter, Shannon Steege Peris (David); granddaughters: Lila and Chloe; sisters: Pamela Olson and Patsy Manke; brothers: William and Thomas Steege; and numerous aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins and friends.

A celebration of Penny’s life will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mindoro Park, W4147 Co. Rd. D, Mindoro, WI.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Penny’s name may be sent to either the International Rett Syndrome Association or the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.jandtfredrickson.com.