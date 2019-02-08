VIROQUA//LA CROSSE — Pete E. Fish, 82, of Viroqua, formerly of La Crosse passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
He was born Aug. 9, 1936, to Verle and Milford Fish of Bloomingdale, Wis. Pete was a veteran from the Air Force. He joined in 1958 and was a jet engine mechanic specialist. He was the kind of man that didn’t want to make a big deal about anything he ever did. Like the time he and two other walker AFB men from the Air Force, broke the record changing a B-52 engine in one hour and 14 minutes. He was always helping everybody out. No matter what you needed he would be there for you. He worked for G. Heileman Brewing Co., in La Crosse, for 33 years, until his retirement.
He was a hardworking man and a jack of all trades. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, trapping and gardening. He was definitely an outdoors-man. He was a great guy, stubborn as the day is long, but yet so gentle. He will be sorely missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Verle Fish; father, Milford Fish; sister, Linda Nofsinger; brothers, Henry Fish and James Fish; sister-in-law, Hiroka Fish; brother-in-law, Rueben Forde; stepdaughters, Vicki Vance and Anita Arquillo; daughter-in-law, Cindy Fish; grandson, Heath Fish; niece, Debbie Volden; and nephew, Robert Rickey.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma J. Fish; four children, Michael (Carol) Fish, David Fish, Tina (Paul) Betker and Kim Fish (Danny); four stepchildren, Sandy (John) Sylvester, Howard (Debbie) Huskey, Thomas Greer and Patrick Greer; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; six brothers, Robert, Daniel (Kenda), Kirby (Jan), Jerry (Mia), Milford Jr. (Judy), and Steven Fish; eight sisters, Mary Forde, Lila Litsey, Rosa (Mike) Hansen, Christine Mellen, Betty Fish, Judy Hansen, Jeannie (Terry) Squire and Dayle (Terry) Whiting; and many nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention.
Pete had a large family and many friends. We will all miss you very much. Goodbye until we meet again.
Services were held at the Free Methodist Church in La Farge, Saturday, Feb. 2. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.