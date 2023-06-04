Peter Abts, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, surrounded by family at age 81. He was born to Hubert and Gertrude Abts and grew up in Fountain City, Wis., served three years in the U.S. Army, and graduated with a degree in accounting from Winona State University in 1965. After earning his degree, he began his career at 3M, where he spent his entire professional life. It was at 3M where he lived his passion for travel, spending 33 of 36 years in the company’s international division.