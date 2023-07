LA CROSSE—Peter Andrew Erickson, 74, of La Crosse, passed away June 17, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Health System.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Crazy L, 518 Hagar Street, La Crosse. Friends may call or come at that time.