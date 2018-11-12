Peter Gulbrandsen
EAGLE, Wis. -- Peter Gulbrandsen, 83, of Eagle, died Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, with family by his side at his home.
He was one of nine children and born with his twin sister, Signe, in Westby, Jan. 5, 1935, to Lyder and Elizabeth (nee Duff) Gulbrandsen. Peter graduated from Viroqua High School, where he was prom king and class president and was a boxer on the high school team. He served in the U.S. Army and the paratroopers from 1954 to 195, earning his silver wings. He was also a boxer while serving in the Army. On March 29, 1969, he married his beloved wife, Judith 'Judy' Herlache. Peter worked for the Nickel Plate RR, as a telegraph operator for five years, was a state truck driver for the Milwaukee Journal and then worked for Navistar for 26.5 years, until his retirement. He also enjoyed working as a screen printer. Peter loved his family and being at home on his land and enjoyed watching football.
He will be sadly missed by his wife of 49 years, Judy; and their children, Signe (Brett) Redner, Erik (Kathy) Gulbrandsen and Kristjan (Yuan Gao) Gulbrandsen; and his two grandchildren, Garrett 'Best Friend' Redner and Gavin Gulbrandsen. He is further survived by his siblings, Susie (Charlie) Strother, Chris (Dot) Gulbrandsen and Lyder (Charlene) Gulbrandsen; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Martin (Eleanor) Gulbrandsen, Mary (Andrew) Losby, Jon (Patricia) Gulbrandsen, Paul Gulbrandsen and twin sister, Signe (Keith) Anderson.
At his request, no services will be held. A private burial with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis. Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com.