Peter H. Stephan

LA CROSSE — Peter H. Stephan, 63, of La Crosse, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on March 28, 1958, in La Crosse.

He is survived by his mother Rita, who he took care of for many years, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Stephan, grandparents Jim (Verna) Matiak and a very good friend Jane Latshaw.

A private graveside service will be held in Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

