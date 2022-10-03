CHIPPEWA FALLS — Peter J. Lembezeder, 58, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

He was born June 4, 1964, in Milwaukee to parents Dr. Kenneth J. and Mary Lou (Bennett) Lembezeder. Peter was born with Down syndrome and was the fourth of seven children.

Peter was a proud graduate of Chippewa High School. He was one of the first people to participate in organizations and activities that helped special needs citizens. Peter and his classmates were instrumental in integrating special needs students into the public schools and community activities to include Boy Scouts and swimming lessons. He was in the first wave of Special Olympic events in the county, which included a memorable trip to the state bowling tournament.

Later in life, Peter was faced with a significant medical challenge which required him to have a tracheostomy in 2000. However, this did not stop him from living a full and happy life, thanks to the love and care of his family and medical community. With his big heart and warm smile, Peter’s spirit and joy affected everyone he met. He kissed hands and cheeks and gave hugs that melted the hearts of all he met.

Being a true sports fan, he loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin Badgers, and NASCAR. Peter was also a connoisseur of the cinematic arts with a special affection for movies and TV shows to include: “Singing In the Rain,” “Indiana Jones,” “Star Wars,” James Bond and anything with John Wayne.

Peter was a master hook–latch artist, completing hundreds of unique pieces of artwork. He enjoyed completing puzzles and crafts. He was also a competitive player of the board game “Trouble,” with his own version of “Peter Counting.”

Peter is survived by his mother, Mary Lou Lembezeder of Chippewa Falls; and his six siblings: Kathy (Dan Masterpole) Lembezeder of Bloomer, Ann (Perry) Broste of Hugo, Minn., Theresa (Charles) Cleereman of Plainfield, Susan (Ed) Walasek of Park Falls, Lynn (Jeff) Newton of Chippewa Falls, Mike (Gina) Lembezeder of Muskego; his (one and only) aunt Mary Schmidt of MI; and his many nieces and nephews: Jackie, Rebecca, and Claude Cleereman, Madeline, Marilyn, and Luke Newton, Elliana Walasek, Mikey Lembezeder and Kiley Broste; cousins: Dr. Andrew (Wendy) Schmidt and Nathan (Kara) Schmidt.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Kenneth J. Lembezeder, and grandparents, Michael and Helen Lembezeder, and Harry and Mary Bennett, and uncle John Schmidt.

Peter has enriched the lives of his family, friends, and countless individuals who had the joy of meeting him. He is dearly and deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Special Olympics of Wisconsin- Local Region 3 (specialolympics.org Local Region 3).

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, in Chippewa Falls, with a visitation one hour before the service at the church.

The interment will immediately follow at the Hope Catholic Cemetery.

Horan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

Please share your memories and condolences online at horanfuneralhome.com.