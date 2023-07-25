LA CROSSE—Peter J. Linnert, 82, of La Crosse, WI passed away on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 in his home. He was born on January 9, 1941 in Chicago, IL to John and LaVerne (Eck) Linnert.

Peter graduated from Glenbard High School in Glen Ellyn, IL in 1958 and went on to study mechanical engineering. He initially attended Navy Pier, a satellite campus for the University of Illinois and then completed his mechanical engineering degree at the University of Illinois in 1963. He joined The Trane Company in La Crosse out of college, and worked there until he retired in 2002 after 39 years. He met his wife, Birgitta, through their involvement in the Sports Car Club of La Crosse. They married on August 24, 1968.

Peter was an involved member of the La Crosse community for over sixty years. He was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of La Crosse until it closed, including serving on various boards and committees and was instrumental in ensuring the church had a robust youth ministry program. In his younger days, Peter was active in the Sports Car Club of La Crosse and could be found participating in their various activities, including road rallies and gymkhanas, and in winter, out on the lake for ice gymkhanas. Peter embraced both his German heritage as a part of the Oktoberfest family and his wife’s Scandinavian heritage as a strong supporter of Norskedalen and as a member of Sons of Norway.

Peter is survived by his daughters: Marie (Colin) Crowley of Sun Prairie, WI and Anne (Steve) Treankler of Stevens Point, WI; his granddaughters: Siobhan, Fiona, and Catriona Crowley; his sisters: Elaine (Frank) Pipino and Joan Armstrong and brother, John (Barb) Linnert; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Birgitta and his parents: John and LaVerne (Eck) Linnert.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 4141 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. Pastor Harald Bringsjord will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. Visitation will be held at the Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S. on Friday from 4 – 6 PM and again at the church on Saturday from 9:30 AM until the time of service.

Peter was blessed with many dear friends, and the family is forever grateful for all their love and support throughout the years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.