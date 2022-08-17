TAYLOR—Peter James Kowal of Taylor, WI, passed away on August 13, 2022. Pete passed peacefully in his home with his wife by his side listening to one of his favorite bands.

Pete was born on May 18, 1975, in La Crosse, WI to Carol Ryan and Jim Kowal. He spent his early childhood in Onalaska, WI. He moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1986, where he graduated from Memorial High School. Pete went on to get his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Minnesota. In 2006 Pete was married and he had two beautiful daughters.

Pete was a one of kind genuine soul with an enormous sense of humor. He had a love for all living things. His smile was contagious, and he was a friend to all he met. He always loved seeing live music, gardening, fishing and spending time outdoors. He deeply loved his family and friends. He will be greatly missed but may we always feel his spirit as we walk this earth.

Pete is survived by his wife, Kelly (Abendschein) Kowal; daughters: Janie and Iris; mother, Carol (Pauly) Ryan; father, Jim Kowal and Pam (Pitsch) Kowal; in-laws: Brian and Cindy (Betthauser) Abendschein; sister, Christie and Jake Tanner; sister-in-law, Cari and Wade Jessop; along with many nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.

Pete is preceded in death by grandparents, uncles, a few cousins, friends and his beloved dog, Charr.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 12:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Dr, Altoona).

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to the Kowal Family.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.