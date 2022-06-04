Peter John Hammond

Peter was born on October 2, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan and was the youngest son of Maurice and M. Anne (Taylor) Hammond.

Peter, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022, in Eagle Crest South, La Crosse, Wisconsin. Peter attended University of Michigan and graduated from Hillsdale College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He later attended Lawrence Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering. Peter was a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corp from 1952 to 1954. Peter worked as an Architect in Chicago, Illinois, until retiring to Bailey’s Harbor in Door County, Wisconsin. He then moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where he resided for his remaining years. Peter was a loving husband and devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Grace Ohlmacher Hammond; three daughters: Ann (Steve) Wolstad, Linda (Paul) Zaleski and Judy Sperling (Mike Cohen); six grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Peter was known for his tremendous sense of humor, great wit and sense of adventure. He loved the outdoors, swimming, playing golf and tennis. Peter was also a talented artist who created beautiful oil paintings, water colors and carvings. He was a devout Christian and served in the ushering corp of Christ Episcopal Church in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

In addition, the family would like to thank the staff at Eagle Crest South and Dr. Bassing for their loving care during his final days of life.

Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Christ Episcopal Church 111 N. Ninth Street, La Crosse, Wis.