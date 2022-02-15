Peter M. Winkler

Services for Pete will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Olivet Lutheran Church. Pastor Jeremy Walloch will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The family asks that all who attend please wear masks. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.