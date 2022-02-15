 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peter M. Winkler

Peter M. Winkler

Peter M. Winkler

FRENCH ISLAND—Peter M. “Pete” Winkler, 78, passed away at his home on French Island on Friday, February 11, 2022.

Services for Pete will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Olivet Lutheran Church. Pastor Jeremy Walloch will officiate. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10:00 AM until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The family asks that all who attend please wear masks. Online guestbook and complete obituary are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do not leave these items in your car

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News