Peter “Pete” G. Manny, 78, of Chippewa Falls died May 3, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System Hospital in Eau Claire.

Pete was born July 29, 1944, in Chippewa Falls to Francis and Rose (Postl) Manny. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High and retired from CT Film (Berry Plastics). He taught Hunters Safety courses for several years.

He was passionate about researching genealogy, flying his drone, and very vocally supporting the New England Patriots and professional wrestling. He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, and cooking with his new air fryer. Pete loved spending time with his family and many friends.

He is survived by daughter, Sara (Robert) Hurt; grandson, Louden; and granddaughter, Sloane, all of Middletown, Delaware. He is also survived by brothers: Edward (Joan) of Brookville, Maryland, Charles “Chip” (Cathy) of Lafayette, and Daniel (Peggy); and sister, Margaret LaBelle of Chippewa Falls.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Andrew, Paul (Anita), and Patrick of Chippewa Falls.

Pete is interred at Cavalry Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.