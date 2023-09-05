LA CROSSE—Peter Rood Woerpel, 69, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Onalaska Omni Center from 12:00-4:00p.m.. A short tribute will be held at 2:00p.m.. Please dress casual and come for a drink and laughter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to the Onalaska Education Foundation for Random Acts of Kindness (237 2nd Ave. S. Onalaska, WI 54650) or the Coulee Region Humane Society (911 Critter Ct, Onalaska, WI 54650).
