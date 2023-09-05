LA CROSSE—Peter Rood Woerpel, 69, of La Crosse, died on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Onalaska Omni Center from 12:00-4:00p.m.. A short tribute will be held at 2:00p.m.. Please dress casual and come for a drink and laughter.