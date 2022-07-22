Peter Stickler moved from the physical world to the spiritual universe on July 11, 2022. Peter was born in LaCrosse, WI on February 21, 1950 to Ford and Louise (Gantert) Stickler.

He had many blessings during his 72-year journey, including his nearly 49-year marriage to his wife and best friend, Bev (Pieper) Stickler, his sons, Nick (Lisa) and Ben (Shannon) and his four treasured grandchildren: Colin, Lilah, Rob and Adam. His last seven years were lived in Northville, MI to be closer to these grandchildren. Peter was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving family members include brothers: David Stickler (Susan DesRosiers), Rick (Linda) Stickler and sister, Patti (Bob, deceased) Deuster and nieces and nephews.

His life was guided by an independent mind, strong will, loyalty and adventurous nature; traits perhaps inherited from ancestors who arrived in the New World in 1730, as well as from his strong mother who raised four children on her own following the death of her husband in 1958. These characteristics served him well when given opportunities to live and work internationally. Peter knew time spent abroad widened one’s understanding of our world. He often reflected upon how learning to navigate change made he and his family stronger.

Peter’s professional life revolved around crafting solutions for human development performance in business. His career path began with a master’s degree in 1974 from Michigan State University, after which he embarked on a 30-year career with Ford Motor Company. His career at Ford culminated in executive HR roles at both Visteon and Ford North America. While working at Ford, Peter and his family had the opportunity to live in Hiroshima, Japan for three years.

Not yet ready to retire, Peter went on to hold executive-level human resources positions at various companies, including HR Vice President at Ballard Power Systems in Vancouver, BC, and Executive Vice President HR roles at LG Electronics in Seoul, Korea and later at Flextronics in San Jose, California.

During his years in Vancouver, Peter also served as Board Director for the Institute of Global Ethics. At the invitation of Shimon Perez, he attended the 3-day Middle East peace talks held at Windsor Castle, where he was one of 25 speakers.

After spending so many years learning the intricacies of human resources, he became a founding partner of the myRhythm Group, where he and his partner created a software system for developing work-place behaviors.

Peter frequently expressed his gratitude that a kid from the small city of La Crosse could have a life surrounded by so many wonderful opportunities and incredibly talented people. Growing up in La Crosse gave him a strong foundation. To him, the best part of his life was the people he shared it with. Peter spent many evenings enjoying good wine and interesting conversations with family and friends, as his favorite jazz music played in the background. With his family, he also liked to talk about their many adventures around the world.

Peter handled his two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer with courage, stamina, perseverance and grace. Throughout this journey, Peter’s family and friends surrounded him with constant love and support. We grieve the loss of this remarkable man. He will live in our hearts forever.

Peter said he wants to be remembered “as a guy who tried his best.”

A Funeral Mass will be said on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Drive, Northville, MI 48167. Following the Mass, a Luncheon will be held at Meadowbrook Country Club, 40941 8 Mile Road, Northville 48167. If you are able to join us, please RSVP to petersticklerluncheon@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, MI 48207. The friars live and work with those who in need by operating a soup kitchen that feeds up to 2,000 meals a day to the poor in Detroit, running a drug and alcohol rehab facility, and preparing many for jobs with training in their bakery facility. If you prefer, your donation can be directed specifically to one of these programs. A donation to the charity of your choice is another wonderful way to honor Peter’s life.