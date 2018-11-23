HOUSTON, Minn. — Peter Wayne Virock, 61 of Houston died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at his home.
Pete was born April 24, 1957, in Caledonia, to Terry and Joan (Omodt) Virock. He graduated from Houston High School. In 1981, Pete married his best friend, Jeri and they had one son, Zach. Pete was a truck driver for over 30 years, working for many local companies. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and really anything outdoors. Pete had a great knowledge of mechanics and loved to get his hands dirty. He was always working on something (“tinkering”), could fix anything and was known to take things apart just to see if he could make them work better.
He is survived by his son, Zach (Ginny) Virock; much loved grandchildren, DeLaney and Kingston; mother, Joan Virock; brothers, Lee and Ross Virock; sisters, Cari (Paul) Marino and Kris Virock; and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, Terry; and brother, Brian.
Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Looney Valley Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Kari Charboneau officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service-Houston and one hour prior to the service at the church. He will be laid to rest at Silver Creek Cemetery.
