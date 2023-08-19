HOLMEN — Philip E. Smith, 90, of Holmen passed away Aug. 10, 2023, surrounded by his family. Philip was born Jan. 26, 1933, in Onalaska to Ethyl (Reynolds) and Orange C. Smith. He graduated from Central High School in 1951. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army Signal Corp, serving in Korea. He was a member of American Legion Post 284 of Holmen and the Legion Honor Guard.

After graduating as a civil engineer from UW-Platteville in 1962, he worked 30 years for the state of Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Private surveying was his favorite pastime. Philip married Grace M. Binner May 2, 1959. They had two children, Theodeore A. Smith and Tamara M. Smith.

Survivors include wife, Grace; son, Ted of Rhinelander; daughter, Tamara of Onalaska; cousins: Barbara Baker of Oconomowoc, Gordon Smith of Menomonie. He is preceded in death by his parents and cousins of the Smith and Reynolds families.

The family would like to thank the Eagle Crest South Memory Unit Staff.

Memorials may be given to the Holmen American Legion or the donor’s choice. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.