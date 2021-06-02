Viroqua lost one of its heroes on May 28, 2021, when Philip F. Solverson, aged 74 years, 10 months and 28 days stepped into Eternity and flew into the arms of Christ, surrounded by his loving family.

Philip Fodness Solverson was born on the family farm in rural Viroqua on June 30, 1946, to Peter and Mabel (Fodness) Solverson. Eldest of three children, Philip, along with his brother Mark and sister Jean, enjoyed their life on the farm. Following his graduation from Viroqua High School he attended the University of Wisconsin in Platteville, later transferring to the University of Wisconsin in Madison. There he graduated from the Farm & Industry Short Course.

He met Maribeth Maag in 1972, and they married in 1973. They were blessed with three fine sons, as well as three much-loved grandsons. Early in his life, Phil had found great fulfillment in working on the family dairy farm, later starting and operating Solverson Agronomics. After transferring his agronomy business to CYA Agronomy, he continued to support, serve and teach in the farming community.