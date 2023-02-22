CADOTT — Philip John Matott, 79, of Cadott passed away on Feb. 20, 2023, after a short battle with cancer.

Philip was born on Feb. 17, 1944, to Philip “Buster” and Fern (McElroy) Matott in Chippewa Falls.

Philip grew up on the family farm in the town of Arthur and graduated in 1962 from Cadott High School. He served in the United States Army Reserve, worked at Fireproof in Cornell and then for Chippewa Valley Electric reading meters for over 25 years.

Philip spent most of his times in the woods, where he enjoyed cutting firewood, making maple syrup and hunting. He enjoyed planting flowers and many, many plants.

Philip is survived by his children, Stacie (Randy) Batterman of Fond du Lac, Jason (Sarah) Matott of Cadott, and Michelle (Bob) Wellner of Stanley; grandchildren Breanna (Adam) Nehls, Alex Swim, Lexie Swim, and Parker Matott; and great-granddaughter Everly Nehls; his brother Randy (Elaine) Matott, and sister Catherine (Clete) Moore and many nieces and nephews.

Philip was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law John Swim.

A service of Christian burial will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at the Leiser Funeral Home, 511 N. Main St., Cadott, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Drywood, Wisconsin, following the service.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Memorials are preferred and will be directed by the family in memory of Philip.