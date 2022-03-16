Philip “Phil” H. Larson

HATFIELD—Philip “Phil” H. Larson, age 74, of Hatfield, WI, passed away at home surrounded by his family on March 15, 2022.

He was born August 6, 1947 in La Crosse, WI, to Kenneth and Charlotte (Mosher) Larson and was a 1965 graduate of Central High School and a 1993 graduate of Cardinal Stritch University. Phil served in the United States Navy and Navy Reserve for 26 years until his retirement as a BMC in 1993.

On April 20, 1968, he married Patricia Londkoski in La Crosse, WI. And they were blessed with two sons. Phil had a lifelong career in healthcare where he was always excited and motivated about improving the safety and wellbeing of patients, visitors, and staff. Phil worked 8 years with the Veterans Administration, 2 years with Mt Sinai Medical Center and 20 years as the Director of Facilities Engineering for Beloit Memorial Hospital and then spent 11 years as a surveyor with The Joint Commission surveying hospitals all across the United States, and its territories, including V.A. and Military Hospitals in the US and Asia. Prior to turning seventy, Phil worked for Compliance One as a surveyor specialist assisting hospitals and surgery centers with their compliance issues. Over Phillip’s life he participated very actively in civic organizations. He was a life member of the La Crosse Jaycee’s, a 19 year member of the Beloit Noon Lions Club and a past member of the La Crosse and Beloit Elks Lodges. Philip was a retired member of the Wisconsin Healthcare Engineering Association, American Association of Healthcare Engineers, National Fire Protection Association, and a member of the La Crosse American Legion Post.

Phil was an avid sportsman enjoying Badgers football, Packers football, golfing, and hunting. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren who were one of the great joys of his life.

In addition to his wife Pat, he is further survived by their two sons: Paul (Robin) Larson of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Chad (Elizabeth) Larson of Boise, ID; four grandchildren: Meredith, Katherine, Owen, and Andrew; niece, Julie (Jeffrey) Miller; and nephews: Joel (Patricia) Petersen, Daniel (Sarah) Larson and Derek (Becky) Larson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brother, Kenneth.

Funeral Services for Philip will be held Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Alma Center, WI, at 11:00 AM. Father Dan Thelen will officiate. Friends and family are welcome to visitation from 10 AM until time of services with rosary at 10:45 AM. Immediately following the service the burial will follow at the Hatfield Cemetery.

The Torgerson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 408 N. Water St. Black River Falls, WI (715-284-4321).