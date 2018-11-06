Philip H. Utz, M.D., of La Crescent, Minn., Rochester, Minn., and Naples, Fla., died Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. He was 90 years old.
After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Notre Dame and his M.D. degree at the University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, he entered the U.S. Air Force and served as captain and flight surgeon for two years. Dr. Utz was family practitioner in La Crescent until he joined the Skemp Clinic in 1970. Later, for almost 20 years, he was vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health System (now Mayo Health System) in La Crosse. He retired in 1992.
He was married to Monica McManus in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, June 6, 1953, immediately following graduation from medical school. They have five children, Dr. Gregory (Lillie) Utz, San Diego; Jan (Chip) Burnes and Dr. James (Margaret) Utz, both of Rochester; Sara (Paul) Gilbertson of La Crescent; and Thomas (Jackie) Utz of Holmen.
He is survived by his wife, Monica McManus Utz; their five children; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews; his parents, Marion Hoy Utz and Gilbert Charles Utz. His brothers, Dr. John P. Utz and Dr. David C. Utz are deceased.
He was a member of the American Medical Association, Wisconsin and Minnesota State Medical Societies, American Academy of Physician Executives, and Diplomat American Academy of Family Practice. He helped found the St. Francis-Mayo Family Practice Residency in La Crosse. He served as Clinical Faculty for the Joint Commission for Accreditation of Health Care Organizations. He was chief of staff at the St. Francis Medical Center La Crosse, member of the Board of Directors of the St. Francis Medical Center, member of the Board Franciscan Healthcare Foundation, clinical quality assurance advisor to the Wisconsin State Department of Health, member of Viterbo University Board of Trustees, medical director of several local nursing homes, and was coroner of Houston County, Minn., for 36 years.
He was an active member, lector, and Communion minister at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral La Crosse and St. John’s Catholic Church in Naples, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Rochester, Nov. 10. Visitation will be from 10 until the time of the service. He will be interred at the Crucifixion Cemetery in La Crescent at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Clare Health Mission, 916 Ferry St. La Crosse, WI 54601.