ONALASKA — Philip Varnum, 72, of Onalaska passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Onalaska American Legion Post 336, 731 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, WI, 54650. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at the Onalaska City Cemetery.