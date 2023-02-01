LA CROSSE—Phillip Hahn, 94, of La Crosse, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Phillip served his country in the United States Air Force.

After his military service, he became a teacher as well as the track and cross country coach for Aquinas High School.

Phillip also served as the Principal for two years at Aquinas High School.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Jean Hahn, and his children, Robin, Mary, Jackie, Judy, Lisa, Barbara, Kristin and John. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10:30 AM in Mary, Mother of the Church Parish, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aquinas High School, or Mary, Mother of the Church.