VIOLA—Phillip W. Ellefson Sr., age 70, of Viola, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 12, 1952, in Richland Center to Oscar and Ida (Johnson) Ellefson. Phil attended Richland Center High School until he enlisted in the U.S. Army. While in the service, Phil served as Motor Transport Operator until his honorable discharge on February 28, 1978. Phil met his future wife, Irene Sahnow, while they both were serving in the military. They were married on January 19, 1973, in White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. Following his service to our country, he moved back to Bosstown, WI, and worked in Boscobel at Milk Specialty Corporation until 1981. He then began farming in rural Richland County until 1991. He began working at the Richland Center Foundry until his retirement in 2003. During retirement, Phil enjoyed boating, woodworking, camping, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.