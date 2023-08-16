VIOLA—Phillip W. Ellefson Sr., age 70, of Viola, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 7, 2023, at his home. He was born on September 12, 1952, in Richland Center to Oscar and Ida (Johnson) Ellefson. Phil attended Richland Center High School until he enlisted in the U.S. Army. While in the service, Phil served as Motor Transport Operator until his honorable discharge on February 28, 1978. Phil met his future wife, Irene Sahnow, while they both were serving in the military. They were married on January 19, 1973, in White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. Following his service to our country, he moved back to Bosstown, WI, and worked in Boscobel at Milk Specialty Corporation until 1981. He then began farming in rural Richland County until 1991. He began working at the Richland Center Foundry until his retirement in 2003. During retirement, Phil enjoyed boating, woodworking, camping, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Irene: his children, Ida (Shaun) Field, and Phil (Jessica) Jr.; grandchildren, Tia (Josh) Amundsen, Shawn Field, Kirsten Field, Davus (fiancée Brianna Schreck), Dull-Ellefson, and Corbin Ellefson; great-grandchildren, Lilli Amundsen and Millie Amundsen (due in October); brother, Oscar (Linda) Ellefson Jr; sister, Joan Smith; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Ellefson; sisters, Evelyn (Jerry) Monroe, Emma (Henry) Neuhause, and Adella (Duane) Drews; brother-in-law, Ray Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad are appreciated.
A Celebration of Phil’s Life was held at Noon on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua. Visitation was held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial with full military honors was held at the Sylvan Cemetery, rural Readstown. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.
Phil’s family would like to thank Kickapoo Valley Rescue Squad and Viola Fire Dept. members for the care they provided.