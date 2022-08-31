Phllip Karl Naas

WINONA — Phillip Karl Naas, 51, of Winona passed away Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Mercy Hospital-Unity Campus, Fridley, Minnesota, following an extended illness.

Phillip was born May 11, 1971, to Fred W. and Nora Lee (Kane) Naas in Winona. He attended Cathedral Elementary School and Cotter High School. He furthered his education at Highcroft Academy, Williamstown, Massachusetts. Phillip married Stacy Marie Bell, and together they had a son, Noah.

Phillip is survived by his son, Noah; parents, Fred and Nora Lee; brothers Fred and Paul; and sisters Julie and Kathryn. He is preceded in death by his wife, Stacy.

Private services will be held for the family. Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Winona.

Memorials can be directed to New Hope Health Care, 3812 Bass Lake Road, Brooklyn Center, MN 55429 in memory of Phillip.

Phillip’s family want to thank the staff at New Hope Care Facility, Brooklyn Center, for their excellent care and compassion this past year.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.