Phyllis A. Lurkowski

WINONA—Phyllis A. Lurkowski, age 75, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Benedictine—St. Anne in Winona.

Phyllis was born on November 7, 1946, in Winona, to Clarence and Iva (Glander) Kennebeck, and was a graduate of Cochrane-Fountain City High School. She was united in marriage with Phillip J. Lurkowski on August 9, 1980, at St. Casimir’s Catholic Church in Winona.

Phyllis was employed for many years with Boland Manufacturing, and she was a member of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Phillip; brothers: David (Janina) Kennebeck, and Dennis (Sharon) Kennebeck; sisters-in-law: Debbie Kennebeck, and Mary (John) Steadman; as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dale Kennebeck; and in-laws: Barbara and John Watembach, and John and Elaine Lurkowski.

Honoring Phyllis’ wishes, there will not be any funeral services held. She will be laid to rest at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, MN.

Phyllis’ family would like to thank the staffs of Benedictine—St. Anne and Winona Health Hospice for the excellent care that she received.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

