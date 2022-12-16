Phyllis Elaine Zillmer, 91 of Hopkins, MN and formerly of Tomah passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Chapel View Senior Living Community, Hopkins, MN.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 19, 20 11:00 AM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 County Hwy A, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke to officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.