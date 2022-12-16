 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Phyllis Elaine Zillmer

Phyllis Elaine Zillmer, 91 of Hopkins, MN and formerly of Tomah passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Chapel View Senior Living Community, Hopkins, MN.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 19, 20 11:00 AM at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 21693 County Hwy A, Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke to officiate. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Monday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Holiday shopping can feel like a treasure hunt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News