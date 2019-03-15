Phyllis Goodrich
TOMAH/MADISON/COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Phyllis Goodrich, 90, of Tomah, formerly of Madison and Cottage Grove, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Liz Ann Kirk of Tomah; and her son, Ron (Courtney) Goodrich of Cottage Grove.
She is also survived by her grandson, Cameron (Pam) Kirk; and their daughters, Lexi, Sophie, and Julie Kirk all of Tomah; and by grandson, Jesse Kirk; and granddaughter, Mairi Kirk.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vick Goodrich; son-in-law, Keith Kirk; and great-granddaughter, Tori Kirk; as well as many other loved ones over the years.
A private family gathering, and memorial service will take place at the time of her burial next to her husband at the Little Brown Church in Bear Valley, Wis.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral home is assisting the family.