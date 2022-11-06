Phyllis Jean (Pierce) Von Ruden age 87, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, October 31, 2022. She was born on November 18, 1934, to Glen and Eva Pierce in Sparta, Wisconsin. On July 28, 1953, she married Richard (Dick) Von Ruden and they were together for 69 years.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, Richard; children: Barbara (Patrick) Zettel of Ft. Myers, Florida, David (Paula Galstad) Von Ruden and Jeffrey Von Ruden, both of La Crosse, Wisconsin; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Jerry Pierce of Sparta. She was preceded in death by one son, Steven; one sister, Beverly Maurer; two brothers: Clifford Pierce and James Pierce.

A private burial will take place at a later date in the Angelo Oak Grove Cemetery in rural Sparta. Memorials are preferred to the Salvation Army.

I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, Of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave when life is done. — Helen Lowrie Marshall