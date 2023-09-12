LA CROSSE—Phyllis Kramer, age 94, of La Crosse, died on Saturday morning, September 9th, at Gundersen Health System. Funeral services will be on Saturday, September 16th, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Mormon Coulee at 11:00 am. There will be a visitation on Friday evening from 5:00-7:00 pm at the church and 10:00 am until time of service on Saturday. A full obituary will be in Thursday’s paper.