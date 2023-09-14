LA CROSSE—Phyllis Kramer, age 94, of La Crosse, died on Saturday morning, September 9, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

She was born February 8, 1929, in La Crosse to Rudolph G. and Alice (Moe) Rieple. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Matthew’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Stoddard, Wis. Phyllis attended elementary school at Grandview in rural Stoddard. She then attended Longfellow Jr. High and Central High School in La Crosse graduating in 1944. Phyllis attended La Crosse Teacher’s College where she obtained a two year School Teacher’s License. She then took summer school classes and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from UWL. Phyllis’ teaching career began at Valley View School and Washington rural school from 1946 until 1951. On May 31, 1951, she married Herbert A. Kramer. Together they lived on farms in Mormon Coulee and had two children, Jerry and Linda. After eight years at home, Phyllis returned to teaching at Smith Valley School and later at Washington, Emma Erickson, and Josephine Hintgen Elementary Schools before retiring in 1988 after 34 years of teaching.

Phyllis was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ where she was active in Sunday School, Bible School, Women’s Fellowship, and various other church committees. She also coordinated volunteers for Mobile Meals of La Crosse, served meals for many years at Carroll Heights, and volunteered many hours through RSVP.

Survivors include her son, Jerry Kramer (Sue Henderson); a daughter, Linda (Steve) Mader; six grandchildren, Andrew (Elizabeth) Mader and children, Rufio and Judah; Erin (Mike) McTigue and children, Fiona and Eva; Deke (Janell) Mader and children, Sidney and Vera; Dillon (Katie) Mader; Marie (Kevin) MacGlashin and children, Ireland and Cullen; Jill (Ben) Troyanek and children, Waylon and Garrison; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Phyllis is also survived by her very special friends, Rick and Yany Lynne.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; brothers, Frank Rieple and Ray and wife, Bernice Rieple; in-laws, Ervin and Marion Kapanke, and Philip and Rosella Breidel.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Mormon Coulee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday and from 10:00 am until the time of service Saturday, both at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Trinity U.C.C. or Mobile Meals of La Crosse.

The family would like to thank Phyllis’ amazing family of caretakers and residents at Hillview Terrace Assisted Living for helping to make her last few years the best ever!

Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com.

Phyllis will be remembered for always having a listening ear and a teaching heart.