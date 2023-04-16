Phyllis L. Olson, 89, of La Crosse, died on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born September 21, 1933, in Centerville, Wis., to Fred and Eleanor (Swenson) Kopp. She attended Centerville Elementary School and graduated from Galesville High School in 1951.

On August 17, 1963, she married Gordon Olson in Wauwatosa, Wis., and he preceded her in death on April 10, 1998. Phyllis had worked for various companies over her working career, including Allis Chalmers in La Crosse; Georgia Pacific Plywood in Seattle; Standard Oil Company in Milwaukee and the Richard D. Irwin Company in Homewood, Ill. In 1977, she and Gordon returned to La Crosse, where on September 1, 1979, she began her career as a receptionist for Dr. David L. Morris, M.D., and Allergy Associates until her retirement.

In their spare time, Phyllis and Gordon enjoyed travelling throughout the United States.

Phyllis is survived by a sister, Shirley (Claude) Klein of Fountain City, Wis.; seven nieces and nephews: Kelly (Mike) Oslie, Kari Henderson, Karla Sikora, Kurt (Christian) Kopp, Tanya (Mike) Schamaun, Chris (Polly Bartz) Klein and Chad (Stacey) Klein. In addition to her husband Gordon, she was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Lyle Kopp.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services. Phyllis will be buried next to Gordon in Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.