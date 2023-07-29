CHIPPEWA FALLS—Phyllis P. Pangborn, age 102, of Chippewa Falls was called home by our Lord and Savior on Monday, July 24, 2023 with her family by her side and under the kind and gentle care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

She was born May 3, 1921 in Ladysmith to Philip and Pauline (Petrick) Haag. She worked for Madison Silo in Chippewa and briefly for Marshall Wiley, Attorney.

On September 2, 1950, she married Jack Pangborn at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Phyllis was active in her church, belonging to the church’s women’s groups, teaching Sunday School, and attending weekly Bible classes. She was an avid bingo player, met regularly with other police officers’ wives, and the “Girls of 39” group.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters: Jackie (Keith) Schick, Nancy (Dennis) Sarauer, Laurie (Rod) Hurt, and Linda Murillo; son, Peter (Chris Krueger) Pangborn; fourteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; granddaughter, Sharly Sarauer; son-in-law, Gilbert Murillo; parents; and her siblings and their spouses.

A private interment was held at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls, with Rev. Brad Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Phyllis’ name may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.