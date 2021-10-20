HOKAH, MN—Phyllis V. Pille-Kelley, 102, of Hokah, MN, died on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Valley View Nursing Home in Houston, MN.

She was born March 28, 1919, in Brownsville Township, Houston County, MN, to Edward and Lily (Albrecht) Meinzer. She married Alfred Pille on January 26, 1942, in Tacoma, WA. He preceded her in death on February 18, 1969. She married Raymond M. Kelley on April 3, 1982, in Hokah. He preceded her in death on August 29, 1986.

Phyllis was employed by the Wm. Doerflinger Department Store and the La Crosse Garment Company for 35 years sewing samples. She was actively involved at the Community Church of Hokah where she taught Sunday School, served as Ladies Guild Secretary, and sang in the choir in her earlier years.

Phyllis is survived by one son, James E. Pille of Hokah; three grandchildren: Timothy (Pamela) Jones of Key Largo, FL, Pamela Starr of Brunswick, GA, and Gregory (Sandra) Jones of Fishers, IN; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and a niece, Sharon (Ken) Ducke of Hokah. In addition to her two husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter-in-law, Sue Pille; and one sister and brother-in-law, La Vern (Leonard) Welke.

A special thank you to Kathleen Bolduan for assisting with the care of Phyllis these past few years.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Community Church of Hokah. Pastor David A. Possing will officiate. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Hokah. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Community Church of Hokah or the Mount Hope Cemetery Association. Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services of La Crescent is assisting with arrangements. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.