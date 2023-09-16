MINNEAPOLIS,MN/LA CROSSE—Quinn Richard Walsh, 30, of Minneapolis and formerly of La Crosse, died on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Services will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse, followed by an invitation to share stories and memories of Quinn during a luncheon at the Hatchery Riverside, 410 E. Veterans Memorial Drive, La Crosse.