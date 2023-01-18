LA CROSSE — Qurine “Connie” J. Downs, 92, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at Grand View Care Center in Blair. She was born in Eau Claire on Nov. 18, 1930, to John and Ruth (Haag) Christianson. On Feb. 9, 1950, Connie married Richard “Dick” Downs, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 2010.

Connie worked at K-Mart for over 25 years before retiring. After retiring, she and Dick bought a house on Lake Nancy in Minong, Wisconsin. This allowed Connie the time and space to pursue her love of flower gardening while living close to her sister Gloria. Because of her love of animals, Connie thrived on the wildlife around her, fishing on the lake and time with family who came to visit often. Connie was extremely proud of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and loved and adored them all.

Connie is survived by three daughters, Sandra (Dave) Feuerhelm of Hokah, Minnesota, Linda Downs of La Crosse and Pamela (Steven) Haug of Holmen; one son, Michael Downs of La Crosse; eight grandchildren: David Feuerhelm, Dana (Brian) Cierzan, Jannalynn (Travis) Delzer, Adam (Jamie) Feuerhelm, Nicholas (MaryAnn) Haug, Anthony (Kate) Haug, Chad Downs and Alexander (Danielle) Downs; sixteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Donald Edington; son, Richard “Rick” Downs; grandson, Samuel Haug; two sisters, Helen (Earl) Balow and Gloria (Derald) Lahner.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2135 Weston St., La Crosse. Pastor Mark Bartusch will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will take place in Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Grand View Care Center and St. Croix Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Connie.