Rachael Anne Wiedl

SPARTA - Rachael Anne Wiedl, 26, of Sparta, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. She was born on December 14, 1996, to Robert and Tammela (Donskey) Wiedl in La Crosse, WI. Rachael grew up in Sparta, and graduated from Sparta High School in 2015.

After high school, Rachael attended UW-Milwaukee, and graduated with a Bachelors degree in Psychology. She moved back to Sparta and was working at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta.

Rachael loved Disney, traveling, caring for her stray cats, and watching Wisconsin sports; especially the Brewers and the Badgers.

She is survived by her mother, Tammy Wiedl of Sparta; sisters: Samantha (Adam) Hustad of Muskego, and Meghan (Bodhi) Ender of Sauk City; nephew, Griffin Hustad; maternal grandparents, John and Marilyn Donskey of Sparta; paternal grandmother, Marie Wiedl of Norwalk; aunts: Cindy (Dan) Downing of Sparta and Linda Byers of Norwalk; uncles: Terry Donskey of Sparta, John Donskey of Sparta, Dustin (Siri) Donskey of Sparta, Chris Chambers of Wilton, and Mike Wiedl of Tomah; cousins: Melissa, Jessica, Christopher, Jason, Justine, Mitchel, Alexa, Lisa, Garett, Karlie, Taylor and Quinn.

Rachael was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wiedl; sister, Mollie Lynn; paternal grandfather, Tony Wiedl; aunt, Diane Chambers; and cousin, Jared Chambers.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with arrangements.