PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI—Rachel E. Bakken, age 37, of Prairie du Chien, WI passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by family following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on July 20, 1983 in Montfort, WI, the daughter of Paul and Grace (Menninga) Jones.
As a child, she enjoyed playing softball and going to the swimming pool with her friends. She attended Iowa Grant High School, graduating in the Class of 2001. She then attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where she achieved her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. She met the love of her life, Anthony Bakken in June of 2013. Rachel and Anthony were married on November 4, 2017 at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien. Together they traveled around the country, going on many amazing adventures; metal detecting in Texas, collecting vintage bottles and even exploring a diamond mine in Arkansas. They toured aquariums and enjoyed dining at famous barbeque establishments in many different states. She also traveled to Holland to see the land from which her ancestors emigrated. Rachel was resilient. She overcame many obstacles and hardships in her life including a car accident in 1998. Nevertheless, she lived her life to the fullest, always putting others first. She was proud to have finished a Spartan Obstacle Race and was a strong advocate for organ donation. She loved animals, particularly otters and her and Tony’s black Labrador, Orion. Her life was like an obstacle race, she succeeded every time and has now crossed her eternal finish line.
She is survived by her husband Anthony Bakken; her parents Paul and Grace Jones; brothers: David (Christine) Jones and their daughter Megan and Daniel (Katie) Jones and their children Kylie, Clayton, and Chloe; her sister Shawna (Russell) Bausch and their children Alexandrea, Thomas, and Cailin; grandparents Alvin and Lois Menninga; her father and mother-in-law Gary and Elizabeth Bakken; her sister-in-law Angela (Samuel) Welch and their daughter Stella; her black lab Orion; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Gordon and Shirley Jones.
Rachel was a wonderful and caring person and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Rachel’s family would like to extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at UW Hospital and AGrace Hospice for the wonderful care she received.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, April 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, Msgr. Charles Stoetzel officiating, with inurnment in the Catholic Cemetery in LaCrosse, WI on May 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, no funeral luncheon will be held. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com