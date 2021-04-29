Rachel E. Bakken

As a child, she enjoyed playing softball and going to the swimming pool with her friends. She attended Iowa Grant High School, graduating in the Class of 2001. She then attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville where she achieved her Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. She met the love of her life, Anthony Bakken in June of 2013. Rachel and Anthony were married on November 4, 2017 at St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien. Together they traveled around the country, going on many amazing adventures; metal detecting in Texas, collecting vintage bottles and even exploring a diamond mine in Arkansas. They toured aquariums and enjoyed dining at famous barbeque establishments in many different states. She also traveled to Holland to see the land from which her ancestors emigrated. Rachel was resilient. She overcame many obstacles and hardships in her life including a car accident in 1998. Nevertheless, she lived her life to the fullest, always putting others first. She was proud to have finished a Spartan Obstacle Race and was a strong advocate for organ donation. She loved animals, particularly otters and her and Tony’s black Labrador, Orion. Her life was like an obstacle race, she succeeded every time and has now crossed her eternal finish line.