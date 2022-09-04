 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rachel G. Gundersen

LA CROSSE — Rachel G. Gundersen, 91, of La Crosse passed away in her sleep on June 15, 2022, in the presence of her sons at Bethany Riverside in La Crosse. Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bethany Riverside Faith and Life Center, 2575 Seventh Street South in La Crosse. In lieu of flowers her family asks that memorials be given to the The Rachel Gundersen Endowment for the Arts and Humanities at the La Crosse Public Education Foundation. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting her family.

