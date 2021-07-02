Rachel Kimberly Tatu

Rachel Kimberly Tatu, age 28, passed away unexpectedly Monday, June 21, 2021, at her home. She was born September 14, 1992, in Tomah, Wisconsin.

Rachel was currently working at the Morrow Home in Sparta. She was a compassionate and loving person who took great pride in caring for the elderly.

Rachel loved animals of all kinds; she raised, rescued and loved many over her lifetime. More than anything, she loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her mother and step-father: Sharon (Alan) Tatu-Pisarek; her grandmother, Judy Tatu; her brother and sister-in-law: Steven (Britney) Tatu and their children: Athena, Jude, Israel and Grace “Josie”; a special friend, Charlie Walters; as well as other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Tatu and maternal and paternal great grandparents.

A Celebration of Rachel’s life was held Friday, June 25, 2021. Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah assisted the family with the arrangements.

