LA CROSSE — Rachelle Marie Mac Ewen, 38, passed away suddenly on August 30, 2022, in La Crosse. Her memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska. Chpl. Jeff Thomson will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.