ONALASKA - Ralph A. Mann, 93, of Onalaska, WI, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, in his home.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at First. Ev. Lutheran Church, 400 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Burial will take place at a later date in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park.